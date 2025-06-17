Brighton Jones LLC Sells 239 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carrhae Capital LLP increased its stake in Embraer by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 2,670,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,963,000 after acquiring an additional 866,919 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,439,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,465,000 after buying an additional 390,094 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Embraer by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,065,000 after buying an additional 176,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Embraer by 17,140.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after buying an additional 1,228,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 996,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,547,000 after buying an additional 334,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Trading Up 5.7%

ERJ opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Embraer Dividend Announcement

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Embraer’s payout ratio is presently 1.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

