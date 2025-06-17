Brighton Jones LLC Sells 27,938 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,938 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,564,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 36,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,984,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

BND stock opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.