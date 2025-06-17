Brighton Jones LLC Sells 540 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,267 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 20,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,301 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE FCX opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

