Brighton Jones LLC Sells 9,052 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,052 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 222,509 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

