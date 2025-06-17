Brighton Jones LLC Sells 929 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,223,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.93 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $829,387.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,116.12. This trade represents a 23.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,256 shares of company stock worth $2,688,472. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

