Brighton Jones LLC Takes $750,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 62,639,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,958,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,750,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,785.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,029,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 993,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,026,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,522,000 after acquiring an additional 863,551 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0693 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

