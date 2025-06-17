Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 228,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,097,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Impact Investors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,434,000.

PWZ opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

