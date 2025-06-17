Brighton Jones LLC Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 108,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,387,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 51,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.36%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.