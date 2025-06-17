Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Target Price at $183.80

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.80.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price objective on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $136.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.86. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $1,539,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.2% during the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 61.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

