Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

