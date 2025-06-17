Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Increased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.6%

CAH stock opened at $162.43 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $162.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.79 and its 200-day moving average is $133.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

