Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.58.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

