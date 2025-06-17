Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,979 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Centrus Energy worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of LEU stock opened at $169.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.23. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $176.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $359,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEU. Bank of America began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.