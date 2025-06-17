Channel Wealth LLC Buys 131 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.9%

Amazon.com stock opened at $216.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $980,959.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,426,457.50. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.