Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 6,370 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.24.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $144.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average of $126.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

