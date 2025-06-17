Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Chubb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,120,374.04. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,108 shares of company stock worth $31,169,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $286.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.64. The company has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.