Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,135 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

