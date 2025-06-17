Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,976,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,969 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,527,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,619,000 after acquiring an additional 994,639 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,454,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 736,780 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $162.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $265.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

