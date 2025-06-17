CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 118.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,292,000 after purchasing an additional 324,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,179,000 after purchasing an additional 287,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total transaction of $796,002.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,649,782.96. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total value of $4,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,500. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,861 shares of company stock valued at $104,770,558 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Roth Capital raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $479.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 940.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $431.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $491.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.