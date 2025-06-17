CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $839,574,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after buying an additional 12,819,148 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2,998.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,385,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $511,115,000 after buying an additional 11,018,438 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in CVS Health by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after buying an additional 7,075,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $880,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus set a $77.00 target price on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4%

CVS opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

