CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 1,151 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TTE. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.