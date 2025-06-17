CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 1,273 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $324,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $217,906,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,805 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $64,826,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $415,985,000 after purchasing an additional 574,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:COO opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

