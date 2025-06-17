CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 131 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,536,000 after purchasing an additional 429,028 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $66,368,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,445,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,411,000 after purchasing an additional 94,668 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $421.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $440.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.33. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.69 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

