CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 5,949 MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MARA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MARA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MARA by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MARA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MARA by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $550,518.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,413,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,400,773.30. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $431,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,011,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,894,016.64. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,348 shares of company stock worth $2,633,802 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MARA Price Performance

MARA stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 6.61.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.19 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of MARA in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MARA from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MARA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MARA from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MARA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

