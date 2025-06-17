CX Institutional Has $92,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Teradyne Stock Up 5.5%

NASDAQ TER opened at $87.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.62.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

