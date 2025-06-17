CX Institutional Invests $105,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,763.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.63.

Teleflex Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of TFX opened at $121.09 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $249.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

