CX Institutional Makes New $64,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 23,985 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.