CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 307,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 42,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

