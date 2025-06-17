CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 3,421 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,515.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,042,724.43. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.8%

BWA opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. Bank of America boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cowen cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.