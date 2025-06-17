CX Institutional Takes $111,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,605,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 567,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amcor by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Amcor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Amcor Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.07%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

