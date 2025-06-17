CX Institutional Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 434 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,841,000 after buying an additional 289,924 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 24,164.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,132,000 after acquiring an additional 253,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,946,000 after acquiring an additional 205,121 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $37,517,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 671.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,637,000 after purchasing an additional 118,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $270.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $155.96 and a 1-year high of $289.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.56.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

