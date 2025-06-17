Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 223,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 58,699 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,779,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

