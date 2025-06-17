Diligent Investors LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $216.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.26. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

