Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Increased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,489,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,766,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS opened at $197.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.17. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $121.66 and a 52 week high of $207.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

