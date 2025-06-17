Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

In other Dollar Tree news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. The trade was a 103.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,333. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $109.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

