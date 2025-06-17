DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stock Holdings Lowered by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,553,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,363,000 after acquiring an additional 359,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,831,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,569,000 after purchasing an additional 147,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after buying an additional 386,670 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2,783.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,631,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,199,000 after buying an additional 1,574,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DT Midstream by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,942,000 after buying an additional 294,583 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM stock opened at $104.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 89.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Williams Trading set a $110.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DT Midstream

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.