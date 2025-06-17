DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in DTE Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.40 and a 1 year high of $140.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.93.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

