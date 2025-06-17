Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 31.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.90. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

