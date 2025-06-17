Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 14,902 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 148.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,677,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 649,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 604,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of FMB stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.