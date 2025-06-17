Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 312 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.89. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

