Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 105,928 VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 105,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $611,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 103,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 45,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.2%

BATS:SHYD opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $23.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

