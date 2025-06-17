Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 24,763 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,274 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $74.27 and a one year high of $91.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

