Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 31,375 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
NYSE WFC opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $237.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.85.
Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
