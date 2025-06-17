Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

