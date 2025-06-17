Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6%

Pfizer stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

