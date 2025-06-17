Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Argus lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

