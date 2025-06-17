Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 60.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821,509 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,132,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,323 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,482.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 499,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,064,000 after purchasing an additional 468,083 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $53.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.