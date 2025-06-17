Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report) by 160.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,755 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $344.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.02.

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives.

