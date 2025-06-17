Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.5% in the first quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 481.3% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 36.3% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 43.0% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 78.1% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. KGI Securities lowered shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $705,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,273.12. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,305.20. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.