Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $1,148,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average is $111.08.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, June 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Melius Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.